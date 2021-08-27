In 2024 EeVe Your or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 EeVe Your or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Your up to 50-60 km/charge and the Flash has a range of up to 50 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less