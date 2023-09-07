In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, Fat Bob engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours.
Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours.
The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
