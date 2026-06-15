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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Indian FTR

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs FTR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Ftr
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1203 cc
Power169.9 PS PS167.23 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L13 L
Length
2301 mm2223 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg233 kg
Height
1520 mm1295 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm780 mm
Width
1020 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm124.7 PS
Stroke
53.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1203 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runAssist & Slip, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm102 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionExhaust - Akrapovic 2-into-1-into-2
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes, Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19121,56,348
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30019,38,357
RTO
1,96,5041,74,452
Insurance
56,38743,539
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23146,348

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