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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada 1260 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 1260 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 17.8 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage-20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1082.96 cc
Power158 PS @ 9500 rpm99.2 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada 1260 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L24.5 L
Wheelbase
1585 mm1558 mm
Kerb Weight
232 Kg239 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm-845 mm810-830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17,Rear :-190/55-R17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1262 cc1082.96 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runMultiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm92 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Front Suspension
48 mm Fully Adjustable USD ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Sachs Monoshock Unit. Remote Spring Preload Adjustment. Aluminum Single Sided Swingarm.Pro-Link
Features
Riding Modes
YesOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cruise control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Ducati Multimedia System ( DMS),Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00017,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00015,96,500
RTO
01,27,720
Insurance
038,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25938,150

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