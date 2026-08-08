In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 1260
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm
|99.2 PS PS