In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
300NK vs RC 200 Comparison