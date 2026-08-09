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HomeCompare Bikes300NK vs RC 200

CFMoto 300NK vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
300NK vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk Rc 200
BrandCFMotoKTM
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage33.0 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity292 cc199.5 cc
Power33.99 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 300NK Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L13.7 l
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm158 mm
Length
1990 mm-
Wheelbase
1360 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg160 kg
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm824 mm
Width
780 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
61.2 mm49 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc199.5 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Steel tubular-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeWP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
Retractable typeWP APEX 43
Features
Riding Modes
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,14,721
RTO
18,32017,177
Insurance
10,88912,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5495,248

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