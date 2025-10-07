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BMW R 1250 RT vs Ducati DesertX

In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 rt Desertx
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 24.95 Lakhs₹ 19.59 Lakhs
Mileage21 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc937 cc
Power135.9 PS PS111.52 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 1250 RT Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
25 L21 L
Length
2222 mm2390 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1608 mm
Height
1570 mm1178 mm
Kerb Weight
279 kg223 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm865 mm
Width
985 mm960 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm265 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
525 km374 Km
Max Speed
200 kmph209 kmph
Max Power
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
76 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1254 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Clutch
Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activationAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm94 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping viaKYB monoshock, fully adjustable
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mmKYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadSport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
MW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage RackEngine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
10.25 inch5” full-TFT colour display
Battery Capacity
12V / 11.8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,51,59421,64,521
Ex-Showroom Price
24,95,00019,59,200
RTO
1,99,6001,56,736
Insurance
56,99448,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,14246,523

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