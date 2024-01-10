In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less