In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Radeon
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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