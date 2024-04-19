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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs 125 Duke [2018-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] 125 duke [2018-2025]
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.81 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl46.92 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc124.7 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FISingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)WP-USD 43 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxWP-Monoshock
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3102,02,350
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,81,030
RTO
11,60315,020
Insurance
9,7926,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4884,349

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