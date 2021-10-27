|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Max Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|Engine Type
|4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Max Torque
|14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|178.6 cc
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,35,015
|₹1,60,332
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,13,235
|₹1,39,117
|RTO
|₹9,589
|₹11,459
|Insurance
|₹9,136
|₹9,756
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,901
|₹3,446
The first-generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 arrived way back in 2001 and it was a trendsetter. Competing against the Hero CBZ, it showed other manufacturers that there was a strong market for sporty commuter motorcycles in India. So, it is always a big day when a new Pulsar arrives. The brand transformation began in a top-down approach with the new 250 range, followed up with the Pulsar N160 earlier thi...Read More