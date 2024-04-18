In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Pulsar N250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Pulsar n250
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|39.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|24.5 PS PS