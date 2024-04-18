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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Pulsar N250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Pulsar n250
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Mileage42.0 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc249 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm24.5 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2035 mm-
Wheelbase
1345 mm1342 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg164 kg
Height
1115 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine-
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc249 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction Bush-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,75,307
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,51,910
RTO
9,58912,152
Insurance
9,13611,245
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,768

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The reintroduced Bajaj Pulsar 180 features updated LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 revived at 1.22 lakh, gets LED lights and Bluetooth console
10 Apr 2026
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
The Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 reflect two different approaches to the same 180cc commuter segment.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Specs, price and features compared
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Latest Videos

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2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
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Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
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