|Max Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|-
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
|-
|Stroke
|58.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Electronic Injection
|-
|Displacement
|115.45 cc
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹81,995
|₹51,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹67,424
|₹51,000
|RTO
|₹5,924
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,592
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,762
|₹1,096