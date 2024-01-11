In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, F 900 R [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. BMW offers the F 900 R [2020-2023] in 1 colour. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The F 900 R [2020-2023] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less