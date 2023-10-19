In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at 0.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 55 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less