In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Benling Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less