In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|E1
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|65 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|3-4 Hrs.