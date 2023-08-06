Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes
Magnus vs Soul

Ampere Magnus vs GT Force Soul

In 2024 Ampere Magnus or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Magnus
Ampere Magnus
60
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
600 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 54-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 440 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
45 - 50 km/Charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,99956,184
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99952,861
RTO
00
Insurance
03,323
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,207

    View all

    Latest News

    Hyundai and Kia have recalled more than 91,000 cars in the US due to fire risks from potentially damaged electrical components. (Representational image)
    Hyundai and Kia recall over 91,000 cars over fire risks in US. Know more
    6 Aug 2023
    Ampere will sell Primus and Magnus electric scooters in Nepal.
    Ampere electric scooters foray into global market, launches first-ever showroom in this country
    4 Dec 2023
    Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
    Ampere electric scooters cross new milestone, sell two lakh units. Know more
    11 Jul 2023
    The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
    Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
    25 Oct 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia Soul EV displayed during the Auto Expo 2020
    Watch: Kia has definite plans of bringing its much-acclaimed EVs to India
    12 Jun 2020
    The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
    25 Apr 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Nissan has introduced the T-spec edition to join the GT-R lineup.
    2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec: First Look
    14 Sept 2021
