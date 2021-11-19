Home
Mercedes AMG A45 S: Track test review at NATRAX
Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 12:00 PM IST
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Mercedes has launched its latest performance car, the AMG A45 S, in India today. Powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that puts out 416 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, the performance hatch is a pocket-size missile on tracks. We put it to the test at the state-of-the-art automotive testing centre NATRAX in Madhya Pradesh.