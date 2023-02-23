Zontes 350D maxi-scooter launched in Europe, likely to come to India

Chinese two-wheeler maker Zontes has launched the new 350D maxi-scooter in the European market. The Zontes 350D was recently showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023 and the model could make its way to the Indian market to take on offerings from Keeway as well as the BMW C 400 GT. Here’s what the 350D maxi-scooter has to offer.

The Zontes 350D is aimed at customers in Europe looking for a capable scooter that can do intercity trips as much as urban commuting. The model gets big and muscular styling with twin LED headlamps and DRLs, a tall windscreen and the provision for a tall footrest to keep you comfortable over long distances. The step-up styling single seat appears to be large and contoured for the rider and pillion's comfort.

Also Read : Zontes 350X launched, is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market

The Zontes 350D comes with an adjustable windscreen, TPMS, LED headlamps, TFT screen and more

The feature list on the Zontes 350D is equally interesting and there’s plenty to pack including an electronically adjustable windscreen, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control, keyless ignition, adjustable levers, as well as a TFT instrument console. The 350D gets two riding modes - Eco and Sport. There is also a lockable glovebox, under-seat storage that can gobble up a full-size helmet and two USB charging ports.

Power comes from a 349 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 36 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The kerb weight is about 188 kg which makes it a sizeable scooter. The model rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels and gets telescopic front forks with dual shock absorbers at the rear. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Zontes 350D maxi scooter is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder motor with 36 bhp and 38 Nm

The Zontes 350D is priced at 4,787 Euros (approx. ₹4.22 lakh), which makes it an expensive proposition. Expect India prices to be similar and the maxi-scooter is likely to arrive as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit. Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) retails Zontes motorcycles in the country and will also bring the 350D if the company finds demand for it.

First Published Date: