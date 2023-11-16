Zomato to use Ather electric scooters for last-mile deliveries in Ahmedabad

Multi-brand EV platform BLive has deployed 30 Ather electric scooters that will be used for last-mile deliveries in the city of Ahmedabad. The move is a part of BLive and Zomato’s partnership that began in July this year and will see the former electrify the food delivery aggregator’s last-mile delivery needs. The first such initiative was taken in Hyderabad and BLive is looking to expand the same to other cities. BLive aims to expand its EV fleet across 20 cities in the future.

Not just Ather electric scooters but BLive manages over 40 brands on its digital platform including electric two-, three- and four-wheelers. The company is looking to expand its footprint to 100 premium multi-brand stores by 2024, offering a range of EVs and services. The company also facilitates EV adoption for personal and business use, as in the case of Zomato, by offering charging infrastructure, post-sales service and easy financing options.

Speaking about the announcement, Samarth Kholkar - CEO and co-founder - BLive, "In our ongoing commitment to fostering green mobility solutions, BLive is thrilled to join forces with Zomato and Ather to introduce 30 Ather electric vehicles for food delivery in Ahmedabad. Our objective is to transform the way deliveries are made, setting a new standard in the industry by integrating EVs into Zomato's operations. We are excited to bring this sustainable initiative to Ahmedabad, a city that is already showing great enthusiasm for green delivery solutions. This partnership marks a significant step towards a cleaner and greener future in the delivery ecosystem, showcasing BLive's commitment to environmental sustainability and business innovation."

Nikhil Patil, Head - Corporate Sales at Ather Energy, said, "We are delighted to partner with BLive and Zomato to contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for food delivery in Ahmedabad. Electric vehicles are not only known for their performance but also for their environmental impact. Our vision aligns perfectly with this initiative, and we look forward to witnessing the positive change our electric scooters will bring to the delivery landscape in the city."

Ather Energy presently retails two electric scooters - 450S and 450X. Retail pricing on electric scooters starts at ₹1.30 lakh for the 450S and ₹1.38 lakh for the 450X. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. The Ather 450S makes do with fewer features and a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack, while the 450X is available with the 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery pack options.

