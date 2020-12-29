Yearender special: Top motorcycle reviews of 2020

The ongoing pandemic posed huge challenges for the automakers starting from manufacturing to retail, but with things getting back on track and sales attaining pre-covid levels, dark clouds finally seem to be moving away. There have been several very significant motorcycle launches in 2020 which will be known for shaping up the year and here’s a list of some of the most exciting motorcycles of 2020 which HT Auto thoroughly enjoyed riding and filming.

Hero Xtreme 160R:

The Delhi-based two-wheeler maker introduced the new Xtreme 160R in the market in June. It came out to be quite an exciting bike to ride which stood out with its lightweight geometry, good looks and peppy performance. With the new Xtreme, Hero aims to challenge the likes of sporty commuters such as Suzuki Gixxer, Yamaha FZ16 and the Bajaj Pulsar 150.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350:

The Meteor 350 is a sweet surprise which managed to impress with its performance and rideability. It promises to be an all-new Royal Enfield which will also serve as a base for numerous future bikes from the Chennai-based automaker. Royal Enfield has also introduced its new Tripper turn-by-turn navigation feature on the Meteor 350 which is first for the brand. It comes out as a direct rival to the likes of Honda H’Ness CB350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro:

Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro is the top-spec variant in the new Tiger 900 line. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)

The Tiger 900 line replaces the previous-gen Tiger 800 motorcycles and the ‘Rally Pro’ suffix represents that it sits at the very top-of-the-line in the new Tiger 900 family. The new ADV comes with improved electronics, a more powerful engine, and lighter weight, all of which come together to make it a significantly improved offering. (Read full review here)

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250/Vitpilen 250:

The Swedish motorcycle making brand Husqvarna landed in India in early 2020 and the firm introduced its KTM 250 Duke-based Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 motorcycles. Both the naked siblings currently serve as the only options from Husqvarna in India. From unconventional looks and design to peppy performance and up to date technology, the 250 Twins have it all. Soon they will be joined by the bigger displacement option in the form of Svartpilen 390/Vitpilen 390.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4v:

The Apache RTR 200 4v is the flagship product in the RTR series which comprises a number of equally reputed bikes. It was updated to the current BS 6 emission standards in 2019 and TVS also used this opportunity to introduce more updates to the motorcycle.