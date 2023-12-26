Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd

2023 was a smashing year for motorcyclists with several highly-anticipated motorcycles hitting the showroom floors. While we saw generation upgrades in the new Himalayan and 390 Duke, we also saw several all-new motorcycles entering the segment to set new standards. The entry performance saw the most launches offering enthusiasts plenty to choose from.

The year also saw several premium brands enter the mass segments bringing more novel options for motorcyclists. With so many new launches, this was a difficult lineup to shortlist. Nevertheless, we’ve put together the top five motorcycles launched this year that truly stood out from the crowd.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks sharp, mimicking the bigger Duke range, while its performance is elevated thanks to the new 399 cc motor

1. KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke has always been a revelation and it has only gotten better with every generation. The third-generation 390 Duke arrived this year amidst a highly competitive segment and once again established itself as the segment benchmark. With an upgraded motor, new chassis and a host of electronics, the 390 Duke is not only faster and more capable, but it’s also more mature, accommodating and forgiving for newer riders. It’s also still accessible with prices going up by barely ₹12,000 over the predecessor.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is super tractable and effortless off-road, which makes it the ideal tool for touring

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The second generation Royal Enfield Himalayan promised a lot from its spy shots and the end product turned out to be quite the machine and more. Royal Enfield delivered a global product with the new Himalayan 450 while keeping the simple, no-frills nature of the Himalayan 411 intact. Excellent on-road and effortless off-road, the Himalayan 450 will make the naysayers think otherwise. It’s also the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to get liquid cooling, a digital instrument console, a twin-spar frame and more, commencing a new era and lineup of motorcycles coming soon.

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X bring excellent fit and finish, while the new 399 cc motor elevates the performance on the good-looking motorcycles

3. Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Motorcycles finally made its foray into the mass market segment with its much-talked-about partnership with Bajaj Auto. The collaboration brought theTriumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to the dealerships as the most affordable bikes from the manufacturer. The made-in-India machines stand out for their superior fit and finish, peppy and tractable 399 cc engine, as well as ease of riding. Both the Speed and Scrambler 400 X are different in character but are enjoyable to ride in their own ways. It certainly helps that both bikes arrive at extremely competitive price tags.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200, while the new 440 cc motor allows for effortless ride-ability

4. Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson also announced its foray into the mass market segment with the X440, its first offering in collaboration with India’s Hero MotoCorp. The Harley-Davidson X440 arrived amidst much fanfare bringing the strong American heritage with everyday usability. The X440 impressed us with its fun motor, while the styling looks very much like a Harley should. You also get connectivity options right from the base variant that sweetens the deal further, especially at its sub- ₹3 lakh price point.

The Hero Karizma XMR impresses with its peppy motor and sharp styling but is also dramatically different over the older Karizma

5. Hero Karizma XMR 210

This year also saw the revival of the Karizma nameplate at Hero MotoCorp. The Indian icon was dearly missed and Hero brought back the name on a completely different motorcycle. The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 feels more track-focused with a nice top-end performance and sharp looks. It’s also the first Hero to get liquid cooling, apart from many other upgrades. While many purists found the new Karizma XMR too different from the original icon, it impresses with its performance at a competitive price tag.

Special Mention:

The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that offers delectable performance but they arrive at a super premium price tag

Yamaha R3 & MT-03

The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were some of the most eagerly awaited motorcycles from the Japanese brand this year. The bikes did arrive packing some stellar performances from the 321 cc parallel-twin motor. However, the high pricing on both bikes makes it a huge deterrent over rivals. Nevertheless, for fans of the Yamaha brand, getting an R3 or MT-03 home would be pure indulgence, which we are certain will pay off in the long run.

First Published Date: