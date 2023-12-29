Plan to deliver 5,000 Vader e-motorcycles in next 6 months, says Odysse CEO

Mumbai-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Odysse EV recently began deliveries of the new Vader electric motorcycle in India and it plans to deliver the existing bookings of 5,000 units over the next six months. Deliveries of the Odysse Vader began earlier this month after the company received iCAT certification passing all tests. The motorcycle was launched in March this year at a price tag of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, pre-FAME subsidy revision).

The Odysse Vader electric motorcycle deliveries were originally announced to commence in August this year but were pushed by a quarter in a bid to accommodate the FAME subsidy revision in the final price, apart from the iCAT certification. This is the company’s first offering to meet the FAME II requirements and comes with built-in Google Maps. Prices have now been revised to ₹1.62 lakh (ex-showroom), which pits the model against the Hop Oxo, Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr and the upcoming Matter Aera.

Nemin Vora, CEO - Odysse EV said, “In terms of our other products, the production is going on but for the Vader, we plan to to roll out 300-400 units every month for the initial two months and then scale it up once things are more streamlined for us. Roughly we have about 5,000 bookings and we plan to complete that in about six months."

"Since we've started delivery, we are experiencing good demand mainly from South India from markets like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu right now. Those three are our top three markets for the Vader," Vora added.

Odysse EV has about 68 dealerships right now spread across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Vora revealed that South, West and Central India is where the brand has a better presence. The company recently expanded to the North East and East India with dealerships in West Bengal, Odisha, and now Assam. Odysse plans to expand its network to 90 dealerships by the end of the current financial year (FY2024) and further increase to over 150 outlets by the end of FY2025.

“When we launched, the FAME subsidy was on the higher side than what it is today. That’s definitely impacted our projections about what we had about the Vader because the subsidies have been revised. But we are still experiencing a good amount of demand for the Vader since the delivery has started," Vora revealed further.

Odysse EV is now working on a new high-speed electric scooter slated to arrive next year. While the company has not shared more details on the new offering, we are told the upcoming e-scooter will be a 125 cc equivalent. The manufacturer is also looking to ramp up production with a new manufacturing facility in the works. Odysse presently has two plants located in Mumbai and Ahmedabad respectively and will consolidate its overall manufacturing to a single new plant. The new facility is coming up near Ahmedabad and will commence operations next year with an initial capacity of 10,000 units a month.

