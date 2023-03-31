This electric motorcycle from Odysse gets Google maps and costs 1.3 lakh

HT Auto
Odysse, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced a new electric motorcycle for the Indian market. It is called Odysse Vader and is priced at 1.3 lakh ex-showroom. This is the second electric motorcycle from Odysse, it sits below the Evoqis which is already on sale in the Indian market. For reference, the Evoqis is priced at 1.71 lakh.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 12:53 PM
Odysse Vader is powered by a NMC battery that has a capacity of 3.7 kWh.
Odysse Vader's biggest highlight is the 7-inch Android display that can be controlled via an application and Bluetooth. The manufacturer has introduced a new application called 'Odysse EV'. This app comes with connectivity features such as Bike Locator, Geo fence, Immobilization, Anti-theft, track & trace, Low battery Alert and other features.

The electric motorcycle comes equipped with a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is AIS 156 approved and has IP67 rating. It supports fast charging. The company claims the electric motorcycle can be fully recharged within four hours using a fast charger. Odyssey will offer three years warranty on battery.

The electric motor that powers the Vader is a 3 kWh unit that can generate peak power of 4.50 kW and 170 Nm of peak torque. The Vader EV is capable of hitting a top speed of 85 kmph.

The design of the electric motorcycle is futuristic with LED headlight unit and sporty body graphics. The company is offering the EV in multiple colour options. The Odysse Vader electric motorcycle weighs around 128 kgs. The EV comes with combi braking system with 240 mm disc brake at the front and 220 mm at the rear.

In terms of features, the Vader electric motorcycle offers Android-based 7-inch display, Google Maps navigation, bluetooth connectivity as well as OTA updates. The company also offers 18 litres of storage space.

Bookings for the electric motorcycle has been opened online as well as Odyssey's network of 68 showrooms across India. Vader can be booked at 999. The deliveries are expected to start from July this year.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: Odysse Vader electric vehicles EV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
