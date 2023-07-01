Kratos rival Odysse Vader electric motorcycle deliveries pushed to August-end

Mumbai-based electric two-wheeler start-up Odysse Electric Vehicles will commence deliveries of the Vader electric motorcycle by the end of August this year. Launched in March this year, the e-bike was scheduled for deliveries in July but HT Auto understands the same has now been pushed to the end of next month. The Odysse Vader is a rival to the Tork Kratos R, Hop Oxo, Revolt RV400 and the like, and was priced at ₹1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings are open for ₹999.

The Odysse Vader is India’s first electric offering to get in-built Google Maps navigation. The electric offering comes with a 7-inch Android display that can be controlled via a mobile app. Power comes from a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a range of 125 km on a single charge. The battery can be fully charged in four hours. The e-motorcycle uses a 3 kW motor that develops 6 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque with a top speed of 85 kmph. The battery is AIS 156-approved and comes with a three-year warranty.

The Odysse Vader is powered by a NMC battery that has a capacity of 3.7 kWh

Speaking to HT Auto, Nemin Vora, CEO - Odysse Electric Vehicles revealed that the Vader will be built at two of the company’s plants located in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The first models were scheduled to roll out in July this year but the same has now been postponed to next month.

At present, Odysse EV has a production capacity of 2,500 units in a single shift that can be expanded to 5,000 units with two shifts at the facility. The company is in the process of setting up a new production facility that will increase the production capacity to 10,000 units per shift per month. The new plant will be located either in Gujarat or Maharashtra with discussions still ongoing. Odysse plans to consolidate its production to the new facility to achieve better economies of scale.

The move is important for Odysse EV’s future growth as the company is transitioning to more high-speed products. Vora explained, “We are transitioning all our earlier high-speed products. We are introducing new high-speed scooters, replacing the old ones and also upgrading the existing ones. So we'll see how getting upgraded a new product coming in earlier certain products will get."

The Odysse Vader has a striking resemblance to the older generation Bajaj Pulsar and is said to be targeted at the matured e-motorcycle buyer

For now, the concentration remains on bringing the Vader to the market. Odysse is operating out of over 70 showrooms pan India and has a stronghold in the west and southern parts of the country. It has now begun expansion towards the East, Central and North, and aims to have 200 dealerships operational by the end of the year. Odysse is witnessing better penetration in Tier II and Tier III markets with its products.

