Aprilia RS 457 to launch on 8th December at IBW 2023

Piaggio India has finally revealed that they will be launching the Aprilia RS 457 at IBW 2023 on 8th December. The motorcycle has already been showcased in India twice. It is expected that the RS 457 will be priced under ₹4 lakh. It will be competing against rivals such as KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310 and the upcoming Yamaha R3.