Yamaha FZ-X's official accessory range announced, priced from as low as 300

Yamaha Motor India has announced the accessory list for the recently launched FZ-X motorcycle. The list includes several accessories the prices for which start from as low as ₹300.

The seat cover for the FZ-X motorcycle costs the lowest at ₹300. This cover gets contrast stitching, extra cushioning, and different colour options. The tank pad has been priced at ₹400. It contributes to giving the bike a more retro look, apart from protecting it from scratches. There are new retro-themed rearview mirrors that cost ₹800 and a set of LED flashers are priced at ₹ 1490. The optional rear footrest is available at ₹400, while the engine guard will set you back by ₹ 800. There is also an optional bike cover which is available for purchase at ₹400.

(Also Read: Yamaha plans to exploit trend in favour of personal mobility amid Covid-19)

The newly announced accessories will be available for purchase at the authorised Yamaha dealerships across the country.

The new FZ-X went on sale in the country on June 18th. It sources power from a 149 cc FI Blue core engine borrowed from the existing FZ-FI bike. This engine has been rated to develop 12.4 bhp of maximum power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

(Also Read: After FZ-X, 2021 Fascino 125, Yamaha Motor India unveils new Ray ZR 125)

Some of the key features of the new FZ-X include its negative LCD console, projector lens headlamps with DRL, LED taillight, and Yamaha Connect app. The latter is optional and is only available in the higher trim of the model.

The FZ-X is a direct rival to the likes of the Hero Xtreme 160, Suzuki Gixxer 155, and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.







