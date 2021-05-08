"We are overbooked": Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes' bookings suspended

Revolt Motors has announced that it has temporarily closed the bookings of electric motorcycles - the RV400 and the RV300. While the bookings have been suspended at the moment, the registration counter is still open wherein the interested customers can fill in details to receive future notifications about the availability window of the battery-powered bikes by Revolt.

The company wrote on its official website, "We're overbooked. And thank you for the overwhelming response. We will not be taking fresh bookings for some time. Meanwhile, hit the 'Notify Me' button below and register your interest. Be the first one to get notified of the bookings going live in your city again."

The company currently retails two models (three variants in India) and here's the price list of Revolt's electric bikes in India:

RV400 Premium : ₹1,18,999

RV400 Standard : ₹1,29,463

RV300 Standard : ₹94,999

Revolt Intellicorp announced in April that it has managed to raise ₹150 cr from RattanIndia Enterprises Limited. As part of the deal, Rattan India Enterprises will hold an equity share in Revolt and Rajiv Rattan will join as non-executive chairman of the board of the company.

(Also Read: Revolt RV 400, RV 300 electric bikes become costlier)

The company also noted in the press release that the new collaboration will enable it to expand its footprint in the Indian and South Asia markets. It added that the funds will be deployed to expand presence across key 35 Indian metro cities.

“We are very excited to join hands with Revolt Intellicorp and be a part of the electric mobility shift which is undoubtedly poised to be at the forefront of India's green revolution," said Rajiv Rattan, Founder and Chairman of RattanIndia Group.



