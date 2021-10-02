TVS Motor Company announces 6% growth in sales in September

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TVS Motor Company has announced that it has managed to register sales growth of 6% with 347,156 units sold in the month of September 2021 as against sales of 327,692 units sold in the corresponding month of 2020.
In terms of domestic market sales, the company registered two-wheeler sales of 244,084 units in September 2021 as against sales of 241,762 units in September 2020. In the specific motorcycle category, the company sold 166,046 units in September 2021 which is 19% higher than the registered sales of 139,698 units in September 2020. In the scooter category, TVS registered 104,091 units sales last month against sales of 103,877 units sold in the corresponding month of 2020.
In terms of exports, TVS registered sales of 102,259 units last month which is 20% higher than the 85,163 units sold in September 2020. The company's two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 24% with sales of 88,427 units in September 2021 as against sales of 71,570 units in the corresponding month a year ago.