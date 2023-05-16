TVS Apache RR 310: Quick Review

The Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle of TVS Motor Company
It comes with four riding modes - Rain, Urban, Sport and Track. In the Sport and Track mode, the engine is producing its maximum power and the redline is also higher. However, the throttle can be a bit snatchy.
The performance from 312 cc, liquid-cooled engine is linear and it sounds good as well
However, there is still quite a few vibrations on the handlebar, fairing, fuel tank and foot pegs.
Brakes are not very sharp but they get the job done. A special mention goes to the Michelin Road 5 tyres which offers great grip and confidence.
The 5-inch TFT screen shows a lot of information and is quite intuitive as well. The tachometer is placed in a vertical format which is really fun to watch as it urges the rider to hit the redline.
The suspension setup is slightly on the stiffer side to provide good handling. However, it is not uncomfortable.
The motorcycle also gets Bluetooth connectivity and the application shows quite a bit of information.
TVS is also offering BTO customization options with the Apache RR 310.