TVS Apache RTR 160 2V becomes costlier in India. Check new price here

Save for the price hike, there has been no other change on the bike. The bike still runs on the same 159cc, air-cooled engine that is responsible for churning out 15.3 bhp of maximum power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque.
Needless to say, the RTR 160 2V isn't as feature or tech loaded as its more-valve counterpart, the RTR 160 4V. Some of its main features and highlights include a semi-digital instrument cluster, single-channel ABS and LED DRLs.
Apart from the RTR 160 2V, the company has also recently announced a price hike on its Jupiter 110 moto scooter.
Meanwhile, the company has also announced the launch of its several products in the international markets lately. It has introduced the new Apache RR310 and NTorq in the market of the Philippines. Also, it has expanded its footprint to South America. The brand has announced a partnership with Active Motors SA which will be responsible for the distribution of TVS models in countries like Nicaragua and Costa Rica. (More details here)