Triumph Tiger Sport 660 global reveal on October 5th: What to expect

Triumph Motorcycle is gearing up for the global debut of its Tiger Sport 660 on October 5, 2021. The UK-based premium bike maker took to its social media handles to share the news. The upcoming Tiger Sport 660 will also be headed for the Indian market post its international debut.

It is likely to go on sale in India in early 2022.

The Tiger Sport 660 is built on the same platform as the Trident 660 motorcycle. It will come out to be a touring-focused motorcycle rather than a hardcore off-roader, like other Tiger ADVs from Triumph. The company has also teased the motorcycle on its social media platform giving a peek into the bike's front-end design that comprises sharp twin-beam headlamps and tall windscreen upfront. The image also hints that the bike is nearly production-ready.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will feature a half-fairing design with a tall windscreen, delineating the adventure touring design DNA. In comparison to the donor model, it will offer a fairly upright riding stance with mid-set footpegs and taller handlebars.

At the heart of the bike will sit a familiar 660 cc inline three-cylinder engine. This engine will be responsible for delivering 80 bhp of maximum power at 10,250 rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. This engine is also expected to have the same service interval as found on the Trident - 16,000 km (or 12 months). It may also get an unlimited mileage warranty for two years.

It 660 will go up against the Suzuki V-Strom 650, Kawasaki Versys 650 and the likes. Triumph Motorcycles has also confirmed that a Tiger 660 Rally is in the works which may be revealed in 2022.