Triumph Speed 400 deliveries begin. Check out on-road prices in your state

The Triumph Speed 400 finally rolled out into dealerships late last month and as originally announced, the company has now begun deliveries of the new roadster to customers across India. Deliveries have commenced in a phased manner in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, while deliveries in other cities should start within the next few days.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 03 Aug 2023, 15:33 PM
The Triumph Speed 400 commands a waiting period of about four months

The Speed 400 was launched with a highly competitive introductory price tag of 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 customers. Triumph and Bajaj managed to surpass the 10,000 booking number quickly and the price now stands at 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The on-road prices vary between 2.67 lakh in Delhi, going up to 2.87 lakh in Mumbai and Pune. You can check out the on-road prices for different states below.

Triumph Speed 400 On-road prices 
Delhi 2.63 lakh 
Maharashtra  2.87 lakh
Goa 2.87 lakh
Telangana  2.87 lakh
Karnataka 3.06 lakh
Chandigarh 2.77 lakh

As previously reported by HT Auto, the waiting period for the Speed 400 stands at about four months. Triumph India has also increased the booking amount from 2,000 at the time of the launch to 10,000. The demand is only expected to increase further as Bajaj Auto expands Triumph's retail presence in the country. The company previously had 15 operational dealers pan India, and it plans to increase to 50 outlets by October, and up to 100 by March 2024 across 80 cities. The strategy will also help bolster the company’s operations right time for the Triumph Scrambler 400 X’s arrival in two months.

Currently, Bajaj Auto is ramping up production of the Triumph Speed 400 at its Chakan 2 facility to meet the growing demand. The plant has an installed production capacity of 5,000 units for Triumph motorcycles, which could be increased further to address the demand. That said, production will be increased in a staggered manner, the company had clarified earlier.

Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

The Triumph Speed 400 is powered by a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We rode the Speed 400 last month and came back impressed with its impressive performance, design and overall build quality. Triumph has ventured into a segment dominated by Royal Enfield, while also locking horns with offerings from BMW, KTM, Honda, Zontes, and more.

