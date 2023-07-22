Triumph Speed 400 booking amount increases to 10,000, introductory price ends

Triumph Motorcycles India has increased the booking amount on the Speed 400 to ₹10,000. It previously stood at ₹2,000. The company’s website also confirms that the Triumph Speed 400’s introductory price of ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) has ended with over 10,000 bookings received. The motorcycle maker certainly seems to be confident of its offering with the increment in the booking amount, which stands fully refundable. The Speed 400 is now priced at ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Triumph Speed 400 arrived at a highly attractive price tag and we came back mighty impressed after riding the motorcycle earlier this month. The bike is powered by a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with USD front forks and a 10-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Triumph Speed 400 is being built by Bajaj Auto and the latter will also be responsible for the sales and service of the motorcycle. The bike is being built at Bajaj’s new facility called Chakan 2 and will be sold via old and new Triumph dealerships across the country. The company plans to have about 30 outlets, up from the existing 15 dealers by the end of July, moving up to 100 by March 2024.

Potential customers can book the Speed 400 online on Triumph India’s website or at dealerships across the country. Deliveries will begin by the end of this month in select cities. With the overwhelming number of bookings, the Triumph Speed 400 already commands a strong waiting period of about three to four months.

