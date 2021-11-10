Suzuki to announce new two-wheeler on November 18: Burgman electric?

Suzuki Motorcycle India is gearing up for the announcement of a new two-wheeler soon. The company has rolled out a teaser hinting that a new model launch is just around the corner. However, the company hasn't informed which model will be introduced on November 18th.

Suzuki has used a tagline "Witnessing the unveiling of more…per…" hinting that it might be its electric scooter that is under development for quite some time now.

Suzuki has been spotted testing the electric version of its popular Burgman scooter in India several times now. Interestingly, Suzuki has decided to go ahead with the Burgman instead of the Access 125 scooter to launch its first electric offering. It might be because of the fact that Burgman is a more premium brand and also fairly popular worldwide.

As far as technical specifications go, it is too early to point towards anything concrete on the electric version of the Burgman. Nonetheless, it may offer performance similar to a regular 110 cc scooter and will stand in the same league as the Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 and the TVS iQube.

When launched, it might carry a price in the range of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will become the first Japanese two-wheeler maker to have such an offering in the country. Even Honda is rumoured to be working on an electric scooter for the Indian market which might come out by the end-2022.