Suzuki Motorcycle India registers sequential growth of 46% in August

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Tuesday announced the sales for August. The company revealed that it has made a 'substantial comeback' last month by recording a sale of 57,909 units.

These figures directly translates into a sequential growth of over 46% in August as against the July sales. The company managed to retail 53,142 units in the domestic market last month which is 21,721 more against units sold in July 2020.

Suzuki Motorcycle sales performance for August 2020 is still far behind the pre-covid August 2019 sales when it managed to retail 71,631 overall units. The domestic sales for Suzuki Motorcycle India in the corresponding month of 2019 stood at 62,752.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "This double digit sequential growth of more than 46% has been made possible with the continuous efforts and hard work of our dealerships. Adhering to SMIPL’s extensive Standard Operating Procedures in the COVID-19 situation, the dealer staff ensured the safety and wellbeing of all the customers, which not only resulted in increased customer trust, but also improved our monthly sales numbers," he said.

The company introduced its online auto sales and home delivery services some time back to encourage new customers and regain the market sentiments. In order to push sales, Suzuki also introduced call-to-buy service where a customer can book any Suzuki two-wheeler through a phone call.

Hirao added, "Additionally, the strategy of launching a doorstep sales and service platform worked well for us, as many customers booked Suzuki vehicles using the same platform as per their convenience through their mobile phones and laptops."