Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 13% growth in September 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a growth of 13 per cent when compared to the sales figure of September 2022. The sales figure stood at 97,936 units in September 2023. The manufacturer sold 83,798 units domestically, which is a 16 per cent growth over domestic sales of the same period last year.

Further expanding its reach, Suzuki Motorcycle India inaugurated its first dealership in Solan, Himachal Pradesh in September. The company also introduced the inaugural edition of Suzuki Matsuri.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Devashish Handa, EVP- Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our cherished customers, esteemed business partners, and dedicated team members for their endless support. The strong demand for our products in India has been instrumental in our sustained growth. We are confident to remain on the growth trajectory in the coming months and are committed to delivering exceptional customer service with meticulous attention to detail."

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered its highest-ever domestic sales in August, this year. They registered an overall sales of 103,336 units which included 83,045 units of domestic market and 20,291 units that were exported globally.

The manufacturer also recorded a significant production milestone of five million units for the Access 125. To celebrate this, Suzuki introduced a new earl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White colour scheme. The new colour will be offered on Special Edition as well as Ride Connect Edition variants, priced at ₹85,300 and ₹90,000 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Earlier in June, the brand updated some products in its line-up to make them E20 fuel-compliant. Suzuki V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX will now be able to run on petrol blended with up to 20% ethanol. Other offerings from the brand such as the Gixxer series, Access 125, Burgman Street and Avenis already sell as E20 compliant products. These two-wheelers now also meet the latest emission standards, meaning that these two-wheelers get an onboard diagnostics system that detects emissions in real-time.

