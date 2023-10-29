Check out festive benefits available on Suzuki motorcycles & scooters

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 29, 2023

 The brand is offering a cashback of up to 5,000, loan up to 100 per cent

The offer also includes no hypothecation on scooters and motorcycles

The brand is also offering a free riding jacket worth 6,999 

Insurance benefits of up to 7,000 is being offered with the motorcycles

 Check product page

It is important to note that these offers are valid only till 31st October 2023

Suzuki currently sells its motorcycles, scooters and a few big bikes in India

The scooter portfolio consists of Avenis, Access 125, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX

Motorcycles include V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer

 Big bikes include Katana, Hayabusa and V-Strom 650XT
