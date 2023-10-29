Check out festive benefits available on Suzuki motorcycles & scooters

The brand is offering a cashback of up to ₹5,000, loan up to 100 per cent
The offer also includes no hypothecation on scooters and motorcycles
The brand is also offering a free riding jacket worth ₹6,999
Insurance benefits of up to ₹7,000 is being offered with the motorcycles
It is important to note that these offers are valid only till 31st October 2023
Suzuki currently sells its motorcycles, scooters and a few big bikes in India
The scooter portfolio consists of Avenis, Access 125, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX
Motorcycles include V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer
Big bikes include Katana, Hayabusa and V-Strom 650XT