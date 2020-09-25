Suzuki Gixxer to receive new colours soon

Suzuki Motorcycle India has recently posted a new teaser image on its social media handles announcing that it will soon be launching new colour options for the popular Gixxer series. Currently, the brand retails the Gixxer bikes in two displacements options – 155 cc and 250 cc. There are two options each in both the displacement classes. The company is yet to confirm which of the bikes will receive new colours.

For the record, currently the Suzuki Gixxer and the Gixxer SF are featured in three paint schemes. The bigger Gixxer 250 is present in two dual-tone paint schemes on the other hand, the fully faired Gixxer SF 250 is sold in three different shades. The new paint options will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Gixxer series.

Save for the new paint options, rest of the details will remain unchanged. Inside, there will the same 155 cc and 249 cc units. While the former delivers 13.4 PS/13.8 Nm and comes with a 5-speed transmission unit, the latter churns out 26.1 PS/22.2 Nm and sports a 6-speed transmission. Both the 155 cc and 249 cc class of bikes share similar set of cycle parts as well as exterior design.

The new colour options will most likely demand a higher price tag in comparison to the current options. What's to be noted is that Gixxer SF and SF 250 are already featured in special MotoGP liveries which are slightly costlier in comparison to the regular base colours.