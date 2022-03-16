Special edition Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss launched in India at 21.3 Lac

Ducati India on Wednesday announced the launch of the new special edition Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary motorcycle at ₹21,30,000 (Ex-showroom India). The new motorcycle commemorates the legendary career of the Australian rider Troy Bayliss.

The new bike is characterized by a dedicated livery that replicates Bayliss' racing bike - Ducati 996 R on which he won his first title. As the name suggests, the bike uses Panigale V2 as the base which adorns "Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary" livery. Ducati red remains the main colour of the bike which is joined by green and white in a tribute to the Italian flag. The livery also uses the iconic #21, Troy Bayliss' race number, and the Shell logo, which visually strengthen the link with the racing bike.

The fuel tank on the bike also hosts Troy's autograph, while the billet aluminium triple clamp features the bike's name and then there's the progressive numbering of this unique model.

Apart from the exterior visual tweaks, the bike also gets Öhlins components in the form of NX30 front fork and TTX36 rear shock absorber for higher-spec performance. In addition, it also gets a steering damper. The use of the higher-spec components has allowed the bike to shed 3 kg over the standard model. The lesser weight has also been contributed with the use of lithium-ion battery and the choice of the single-seater configuration. The equipment is completed by the sport grips, the silencer outlet cover in carbon fibre and titanium and the rider seat made by combining two different technical materials with double red stitching. The motorcycle also gets self-cleaning brake and clutch pumps with smoke grey oil tanks.

At the heart continues to sit the same 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder unit which delivers a maximum power output of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary, while staying true to the Panigale V2’s roots, pays homage to the legendary Troy Bayliss with a special and distinctive livery reminiscent of Troy’s Ducati 996 R that led him to his first win. As a brand, we take racing very seriously and we take pride in being one of the few brands in the world that constantly bring learnings from the racetrack to the Ducatisti. We’re elated to introduce this special motorcycle in the Indian market so that racing fans from across the country can get their hands on this unique and numbered edition of the Panigale V2."

