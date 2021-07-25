Say hello to RadRover EV. And no, there's no typo here

RadRover EV, yes you read that right, is the flagship electric bike from Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes. The company has launched the latest updated to the lineup with the RadRover 6 Plus that has become the first among its e-bikes to get a semi-integrated battery. The battery can be easily taken out and fitted back in. The e-bike has been priced at $1,999 (approx ₹1.5 lakh).

The charcoal-coloured RadRover 6 Plus e-bike's battery comes with 10 LED display for easy monitoring of the charge and gets a practical grip for easier portability. The e-bike gets hydraulic disc brakes, new ergonomic frame, simplified user interface, custom geared hub motor and a robust suspension.

The e-bikes features a standard halo headlight, tail light and integrated brake light for improved visibility. The lights auto activate when the bike starts and ensures enhanced vision at night times. It rides on 26"x4" flat tyres that are puncture-resistant as they come with built-in tyre liners.

The RadRover 6 Plus gets a 48V, 14 Ah lithium-ion battery pack that gives a range of 45+ miles (over 72 kilometres) on a single charge. It has a payload capacity of over 120 kilograms. The electric bicycle's digital display shows battery level at all times along with speedometer, odometer, pedal assist level, clock, among others. There is also a wattage meter that helps one check how much power the motor is outputting at any given time. The headlight-on indicator helps check if the headlights are on or off.

The electric bike can also be paired with a range of accessories from Rad Power Bikes such as a rear rack or a front rack, a USB charger, a battery travel case or a battery terminal cover, among others. The e-bike is available for pre-order in the US and will start being shipped on 30 September.