Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch confirmed for March

Royal Enfield Scram 411 India launch will take place next month. It will be a more affordable version of the popular Himalayan ADV.

Royal Enfield is finally set to launch its upcoming Scram 411 motorcycle in India in the second week of March. A specific launch date of the new model is yet to be officially announced, but details hint that it is likely to fall between March 11th to 15th.

There is a lot of anticipation around this upcoming motorcycle from Royal Enfield. It was also recently spotted in a dealer's backyard ahead of the launch which is still weeks away.

The Scram 411 will come out to be a derivation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV. The available details hint that the bike will be a more road-focused iteration of the Himalayan, likely with better road-cruising abilities. Although, the name ‘Scram’ also indicates that it may also be a scrambler avatar of the Himalayan. The company's invitation to the Scram's first ride event also teases a short, slow-mo video of dirt flying away which is contrary to the current market perception of the bike being a highway-friendly, mile-munching Himalayan.

While more accurate details will be available in the days to come, what's certain is that the bike will get smaller wheels with spokes shod with meaty, off-road tyres, a single-seat setup, a new front-end with a basic headlamp setup, and a fresh tail end. The newly leaked spy images also throw details on the bike's brand new paint themes comprising of base black and white colours, along with several colourful highlights.

At the heart of the motorcycle will continue to sit the same 411cc, single-cylinder unit that is known to churn out 24.3 bhp of maximum power. The transmission will remain the same as found on the Himalayan. Although, chances are that this unit may be tuned differently for Scram 411 given its different character.

When launched, expect it to be priced somewhere around ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

