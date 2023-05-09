The Scram 411 can be considered as a road-going version of the Himalayan
The riding triangle is comfortable but the new single-piece seat is a bit stiff
The Scram gets its instrument cluster from Meteor 350 and there is optional Tripper Navigation system on offer as well
The suspension setup is very comfortable and it gobbles up most of the potholes
Despite using Scram nameplate, Royal Enfield is not offering switchable ABS. Also, the front brake lacks feel.
The dual-purpose tyes are of tube-type and there is no side stand on offer so fixing a puncture can be a task
Teh engine is the same 411 cc , long-stroke unit. It puts out 24 bhp and 32 Nm
The engine has decent grunt on offer and it can cruise at 100 kmph easily
The gearbox also shifts with a positive feel for most of the part. However, sometimes it would refuse to shift into neutral and the clutch is also on the heavier side