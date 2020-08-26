Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be launched in three grades. New details revealed

As Royal Enfield prepares for its next big launch - the 'Meteor 350', variant information on RE's upcoming retro cruiser have been revealed ahead of the launch next month.

Sources confirm that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is going to be made available in three variants which include Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. For the uninitiated, exteriors of the upcoming Royal Enfield have already been spied in leaked studio images in the past.

Meteor 350 Fireball is going to be the entry-level grade on the upcoming bike. Its colours will include yellow and red options. It will be equipped with a feature called 'Tripper Navigation' which is likely an official name of RE's Bluetooth-enabled GPS system. For the record, a similar feature is also found on TVS' latest products. This variant will feature sticker decals instead of a 3D badge and will also miss out on certain chrome bits available on the higher trims.

Second in the list is going to be 'Stellar' which will be launched in three colour options – dark red, dark blue and matte black. It is going to come with chrome exhaust system and handlebar, Tripper Navigation and a back rest of added pillion comfort.

The topper in the list - Meteor 350 'Supernova' - will be the most expensive of all. It will be launched in two dual-tone colour schemes which include brown/black, and light blue/black colours. In addition to all the features seen on the Stellar, it will also benefit from machined finished wheels, a different seat cover, chrome indicators and a windscreen.

As far as launch is concerned, the Meteor 350 will most likely go on sale towards September end or 1st week of October.