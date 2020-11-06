Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at 1.75 lakh

Royal Enfield on Friday launched the much-awaited Meteor 350 retro cruiser in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹1.75 lakh. The Meteor 350 has been introduced in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. All the trims differ from each other in terms of exterior styling and accessories. The higher-spec 'Stellar' is priced at ₹1.81 lakh, and the top-spec 'Supernova' is priced at ₹1.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Meteor 350 is pitted as a completely new motorcycle which uses a new platform and engine made specifically for it. It sources power from a new 349 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine which is rated to develop 20.2 PS of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It gets a new 5-speed manual transmission.

Meteor 350 is the first motorcycle from Royal Enfield to sport tripper navigation feature. It is basically turn-by-turn navigation for Royal Enfield bikes.

Meteor gets a twin-pod semi-digital instrument console. There is a main circular console placed towards the left which comprises an analogue speedometer and a small inbuilt digital display for more info. And towards the right it gets a small colour screen which displays turn by turn navigation and time. The bike can also be pair with a dedicated smartphone application and can be connected with a smartphone device using Bluetooth.

Meteor 350 Stellar

The bike gets comes with a Twin Downtube Spine Frame. The suspension duties on the bike are performed by telescopic, 41 mm forks with 130 mm travel at the front and twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload at the rear.

Some of the key rivals to the Meteor 350 include the newly launched Honda H'ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the offerings from Jawa Motorcycles.