Royal Enfield sells record bikes on Dussehra in Mumbai

Royal Enfield has announced that it has delivered 1,200 motorcycles on the occasion of Dussehra in Mumbai alone. At the same time, the Chennai-based motorcycle maker managed to sell 3,700 bikes in the state of Maharashtra in a single day.

The motorcycles delivered majorly comprise of Classic 350, Bullet 350, Himalayan and the highly popular 650 Twins. Royal Enfield operates a total of 92 stores across the state of Maharashtra.

Like every year, festive season brings an optimistic growth in the Indian automobile industry and thus the ongoing season is showing a positive upswing.

As per Royal Enfield, the unlock phase recorded for improved customer sentiment thus helping growth and business sustainability over the last few months. The company also said that the business sustenance is also contributed by its new initiatives such as contactless/digital purchase, Service on Wheels, home test rides and e-payment facilities. Currently, the company has deployed around 262 Service on Wheels bikes in the city of Mumbai alone, while pan India there are 800 bikes operational overall.

Royal Enfield is also planning to introduce its much-awaited Meteor 350 motorcycle in the Indian market in November. The bike will go on sale on November 6 and will be a replacement model to the Thunderbird 350X. It is expected to land in the price bracket of ₹1.60 to ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of the direct rivals to the Meteor 350 include Honda’s new H’ness CB 350 and the Royal Enfield’s very own Classic 350 motorcycle.