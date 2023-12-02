Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield register growth of 13%

Royal Enfield has announced that their sales grew by 13 per cent in November 2023, both YTD as well as YoY. The manufacturer sold 75,137 units in the month and exported 5,114 units. The brand recently launched the much-awaited Himalayan in the Indian market at its annual Motoverse event. The next launch from the manufacturer will be the Shotgun 650 , they have already launched a special edition of the motorcycle which will be limited to just 25 units.

When compared, in November 2022, Royal Enfield sold 65,760 units and exported 5,006 units. The domestic sales increased by 14 per cent whereas the exports increased by 2 per cent. In terms of YTD performance, the brand sold 4,82,997 units in 2022’23 and 5,72,982 units in 2023’24, delivering a growth of 19 per cent. However, during the same duration, the exports fell from 64,973 units to 48,690 units.

Speaking about the performance for November 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “We’ve had a spectacular month at Royal Enfield, right from the global unveil and launch of the most awaited motorcycle in the adventure touring segment - the all new Himalayan - to the showcase of the Electric Himalayan Testbed at EICMA, to the unveil of our very special production, the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition at Goa earlier this month. Feedback and enthusiasm world-over for the new Himalayan has been overwhelmingly spectacular, and the 25 Limited Edition motorcycles of the Shotgun 650 were sold out. With our recent launches we are confident that we will be able to sustain our growth momentum."

Royal Enfield also launched ‘Wingman’, a connected vehicle solution that will come with the Super Meteor 650. Because of this, the motorcycle's price was increased by ₹6,500. The Wingman feature will be integrated into the Royal Enfield application that is available on both Android and iOS devices. It comes with telematics hardware, which provides vital real-time information about the motorcycle’s health to the rider.

