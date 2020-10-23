Royal Enfield launches new riding jacket range starting from 4,950

Royal Enfield has recently announced the launch of its new riding jackets collection the prices for which start from ₹4,950 and extend up to ₹14,950. The company has announced that the new jackets have received CE certification and have been designed as per needs of all kinds of riders. Apart from the CE certification, the jackets also feature D30 and Knox body armour, with CE level 1 and CE level 2 ratings.

The new riding jacket collection from Royal Enfield has been segregated based on different riding conditions, terrain and needs.

City/short Rides Range:

● Streetwind V2 priced at ₹4950

● Windfarer priced at ₹6950

Highway Touring Range:

● Explorer V3 priced at ₹8950 - CE certified

● Stormraider priced at ₹9950 - CE certified

● Sanders priced at ₹11950 - CE certified

High Altitude/All terrain Range:

● Khardung La V2 priced at INR 12950 - CE certified

● Nirvik priced at INR 14950- CE certified

"Royal Enfield's apparel & gear business is focused on enhancing the overall motorcycling experience for the riders with a clear focus on rider safety. The newly launched collection of riding jackets seamlessly integrates performance and endurance into products which are comfortable yet stylish for motorcyclists," said Puneet Sood, Head - Apparel Business, Royal Enfield.

As per the Chennai based bike maker, these motorcycle jackets have been tested thoroughly for abrasion resistance, ergonomics, impact protection, tear strength, innocuousness, seam strength, and dimension stability.

"This new range of CE certified riding jackets complies with global safety norms, is affordable, easily accessible and is designed to meet the diverse needs of riders. It is poised to enhance confidence amongst the riders thereby encouraging them to take their spirit of exploration to a whole new level," Sood added.

The latest riding gear collection is available for purchase through the company's dealerships across the country, as well as its official online store. Moreover, the jackets have also gone on sale at Amazon and select Central and Shopper Stop outlets.

The company has also announced recently that it will be launching the much-awaited Meteor 350 motorcycle on November 6. It will be a successor to the Thunderbird 350X.