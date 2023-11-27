Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Which one should be your pick?

Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan motorcycle at the Motoverse 2023 last weekend. Priced from ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Himalayan now comes as a lighter and sportier adventure motorcycle with fresh features to keep younger generation hooked to the two-wheeled icon. However, the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan may not have a smooth ride in the segment with the likes of KTM 390 Adventure putting up challenge besides others. Here is a quick comparison between the two adventure bikes based on their prices, features and specifications for a more informed choice.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Features comparison

The new Himalayan offers variety of features which include LED headlights, integrated taillight and turn indicators, a 4-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity. Once paired with a smartphone, once can mirror the screen for navigation and other purposes like media controls, call and SMS notifications. The Himalayan also offers Ride-by-Wire with two riding modes, switchable ABS, and more.

The KTM 390 Adventure comes with LED lights, LED DRLs, adjustable windshield, a colour TFT display which can be paired with a smartphone and charging point. The bike also offers two riding modes called for tarmac as well as off-road adventure, turn-by-turn navigation, ABS modes, traction control, bi-directional quick-shifter among others.

Watch: 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan review

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Specifications compared

Powering the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 adventure motorcycle is a 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 39.2 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Compared to its older version, the bike comes promising 15.4 bhp extra power and 8 Nm of additional torque output.

On the other hand, the updated version of the KTM 390 Adventure continues to be propelled by the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder and liquid-cooled engine that works in the outgoing model. The engine can deliver 43 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque output at 7,500 rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission, featuring a quick-shifter and slip-and-assist clutch.

The KTM 390 Adventure comes promising more power than the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, while the torque output of the latter is higher.

Watch: KTM 390 Adventure review

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Price comparison

The new Himalayan motorcycle will be offered in three broad variants called the Base, Pass and Summit. The entry-level Base variant will cost ₹2.69 lakh, while the mid-range Pass variant will come at a price of ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-range Summit variant, which will come with all the bells and whistles, is priced at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

In comparison, the KTM 390 Adventure will be a slightly costly proposition. Offered in variants, the 390 Adventure with alloy wheels is priced at ₹3.39 lakh and the one with spoked wheels will cost ₹3.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: