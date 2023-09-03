RE Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price comparison

Royal Enfield has launched the much-awaited new generation Bullet 350 , which reignited the charm of retro motorcycling, for which the iconic brand is known. Launched in three variants: Military, Standard and Black Gold, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes priced at ₹1.74 lakh, ₹1.97 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is built on the same J-platform that underpins the other 350 cc motorcycles from the company - Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. The new iteration of the Bullet retains the iconic shape and silhoutte of the original Bullet 350, which is one of the key USPs of the motorcycle. However, there are some modern design elements that come blended with the retro old-school design ethos, enhancing the motorcycle's appeal further.

Also Read : 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: 5 things to know

Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at ₹ 1.74 lakh | First Look

Here is a price-based comparison between the Royal Enfield siblings: Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price compared

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes priced between ₹1.74 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between ₹1.93 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available at a price range of ₹1.50 lakh - ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes priced between ₹2.03 lakh and ₹2.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) ₹ 1.74 lakh - ₹ 2.15 lakh ₹ 1.93 lakh - ₹ 2.25 lakh ₹ 1.50 lakh - ₹ 1.75 lakh ₹ 2.03 lakh - ₹ 2.26 lakh

This shows the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle among these four retro-themed 350 cc siblings. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes as the priciest one among them.

First Published Date: