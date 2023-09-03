Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Vs Classic 350 Vs Hunter 350 Vs Meteor 350: Price Comparison

RE Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price comparison

Royal Enfield has launched the much-awaited new generation Bullet 350, which reignited the charm of retro motorcycling, for which the iconic brand is known. Launched in three variants: Military, Standard and Black Gold, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes priced at 1.74 lakh, 1.97 lakh and 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Sep 2023, 10:54 AM
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield introduced the new Bullet 350 in India last week which shares the same J platform with other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.

The all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is built on the same J-platform that underpins the other 350 cc motorcycles from the company - Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. The new iteration of the Bullet retains the iconic shape and silhoutte of the original Bullet 350, which is one of the key USPs of the motorcycle. However, there are some modern design elements that come blended with the retro old-school design ethos, enhancing the motorcycle's appeal further.

Also Read : 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: 5 things to know

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield 2023 Bullet 350
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 160
₹1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v
₹1.27 - 1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh | First Look

Here is a price-based comparison between the Royal Enfield siblings: Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price compared

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes priced between 1.74 lakh and 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between 1.93 lakh and 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available at a price range of 1.50 lakh - 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes priced between 2.03 lakh and 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

ModelRoyal Enfield Bullet 350Royal Enfield Classic 350Royal Enfield Hunter 350Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) 1.74 lakh - 2.15 lakh 1.93 lakh - 2.25 lakh 1.50 lakh - 1.75 lakh 2.03 lakh - 2.26 lakh

This shows the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle among these four retro-themed 350 cc siblings. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes as the priciest one among them.

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2023, 10:54 AM IST
TAGS: Bullet 350 Classic 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Royal Enfield
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS