Piaggio launches Vespa Racing Sixties special edition scooter in India

Piaggio India on Tuesday announced the launch of the Vespa Racing Sixties special edition scooter which takes inspiration from the Vespa's racing machines of the 1960s. It has been launched in both 125 cc and 150 cc categories. While the lower displacement model has been priced at ₹1.20 lakh, the 150 cc model retails at ₹1.32 lakh. Both prices ex-showroom, Pune.

The Vespa Racing Sixties come based on the SXL 150 BS 6 and SXL 125 BS 6 scooters. It was first revealed at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida earlier this year.

On the outside, the Vespa Racing Sixties offers styling elements of the bygone era which amalgamates with its modern design for a dynamic, fresh and modern look. The classic and rich appeal of the scooter is complemented with the 1960s racing machines' colour theme featuring a white base colour with red graphics and a tinge of gold. Moreover, it also receives golden 5 spoke petal alloy wheels.

The Vespa Racing Sixties features technologically advanced monocoque full steel body with high definition 3 coat body colours. It also gets anti-lock braking system (ABS) or combined braking system with twin pot calliper disc brake. Some of its key features include crystal illumination LED headlight, center integrated day time running beam light, USB mobile charging port and boot light.

Commenting on the exciting launch of Vespa Racing Sixties, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to introduce the special edition Vespa Racing Sixties. It is an exceptional representation in rediscovering the theme of racing machines from the golden racing era of 1960s. Acknowledging the spirit of time, it deftly combines heritage with present day advanced technology; the only brand to offer such specialty to the discerning customers who love to Vespa."

The Vespa Racing Sixties is open for bookings at a token amount of ₹1,000 which is payable at all Vespa dealerships across India. It can also be booked online and customers can also avail benefits worth ₹2,000 on online bookings.